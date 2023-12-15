Assistant professor of medical college in Telangana arrested over ‘attack’ on students

Hyderabad: An assistant professor at the state-run Rajiv Gandhi institute of Medical Sciences in Adilabad has been removed from service after he was arrested by the police over his alleged involvement in an attack on some students.

The professor and four others were arrested for the December 13 incident that occurred on the institute’s premises, based on a complaint by a student, police said on Friday.

The complainant alleged that the ‘attackers’ had tried to knock the students down with their car when the latter tried to stop the vehicle. The car which allegedly hit a gate was also seized, they said.

The motive behind the attack was the professor being irked over a student’s rude behaviour with his relative who is a top official at the institute. The students of the institute held protests over the last two days seeking removal of this top official from his post, police sources said.

Meanwhile, a senior health official said the assistant professor, who was employed on contractual basis, was removed from service on Thursday.

A committee has been constituted by the institute to investigate the issue and prevent recurrence of such undesirable incidents in other medical colleges. They visited the premises on Friday, the official added.