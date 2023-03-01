Association of Muslim Professionals conference to be held in Lucknow

The Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) is organizing the North India NGO conference on March 4 and 5 in Lucknow.

The event brings together social leaders and NGOs from North India to collaborate and lay out a roadmap to uplift the socio-economic status of the community and nation.

Ulemas, Policy Makers, Academicians, Intellectuals and Civil Society Activists of National Stature and representatives of more than 500 NGOs from Northern India, working at the ground level would participate to share their experiences and interact with each other for future planning of the direction that the community needs.

Also Read Muslim Association to organise 2nd talent search late November

Social leaders and their organisations play a great role in shaping an equitable World, lifting human beings from the depths of despair into a realm of hope and joy.

This individual brilliance if brought together on one platform of collaboration would yield results that can change the World.

AMP thus started its NGO connect project a few years ago with the aim of harnessing the power of individual NGOs into a collaborative movement of change.

“We are connected with 5000+ NGOs across India who we help in capacity building and implementing AMP’s social welfare programmes,” the representatives said in a press release.

“We now intend to take this initiative to the next level by focusing on the 200 Backward Minority-dominated Districts of the Country where a large segment of the Community is marginalised and needs to be brought at par with other communities’ social indicators,” they added.

Conference objectives

Plan for the future of the Community

Help in the capacity-building of NGOs

Collaborate to bring about the Change we all desire

Network and share individual success stories

Share useful information on Minority-related issues and Govt. schemes from all over India. –

Execute AMP Projects along with interested NGOs in their respective Geographies



In order to take this mission forward, AMP will be holding zonal conferences

Association of Muslim Professionals

AMP is a non-profit organization of professional Muslims who have come together to perform their bit for the welfare of society.

AMP is a Section 8 company (Non-Profit) registered under the Companies Act 2013, with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

The above objectives are achieved by providing assistance to needy Individuals – Females & Males, irrespective of Caste, Creed and Religion.

The Islamic Centre of India is a Religious, Cultural, Social and Educational place.

An educational institute name of Darool-Uloom-Farangimahal is situated inside the campus with a Hostel facility and a Mosque.

Office of Markazi Chand Committee and Dar-ul-Qaza are also situated there. A free Library, where a lot of IAS aspirants came on a daily basis too is based on the premises.

This Unit is Run by Zakat Foundation.