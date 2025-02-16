Assumed dead in Maha Kumbh stampede, man returns during his Tehrvi

A man presumed dead after the January 29 Mahakumbh Mela stampede in Prayagraj stunned his family by returning during his tehrvi, the ritual observed on the 13th day after death, Times of India reported.

Khunti Guru, a resident of Chahchand Gali was believed to be among the 30 killed in the stampede, which also left 60 injured. However, he had merely lost track of time after spending days with sadhus and smoking chillums.

Also Read Over 1.44 cr devotees take dip in Sangam daily over one month of Maha Kumbh

As Khunti Guru stepped out of an e-rickshaw, he was met with shocked expressions. “What are you all up to?” he asked with a smile, leaving everyone speechless, TOI quoted. His neighbours had assumed the worst when he failed to return after setting out for a Mauni Amavasya dip at Sangam on January 28.

Despite search efforts, he remained missing, leading to the performance of post-death rituals.