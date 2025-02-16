Assumed dead in Maha Kumbh stampede, man returns during his Tehrvi

His neighbours had assumed the worst when he failed to return after setting out for a Mauni Amavasya dip at Sangam on January 28.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 16th February 2025 7:22 pm IST
Devotees take a holy dip at Sangam during Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. (@PIB_India via PTI Photo)

A man presumed dead after the January 29 Mahakumbh Mela stampede in Prayagraj stunned his family by returning during his tehrvi, the ritual observed on the 13th day after death, Times of India reported.

Khunti Guru, a resident of Chahchand Gali was believed to be among the 30 killed in the stampede, which also left 60 injured. However, he had merely lost track of time after spending days with sadhus and smoking chillums.

Also Read
Over 1.44 cr devotees take dip in Sangam daily over one month of Maha Kumbh

As Khunti Guru stepped out of an e-rickshaw, he was met with shocked expressions. “What are you all up to?” he asked with a smile, leaving everyone speechless, TOI quoted. His neighbours had assumed the worst when he failed to return after setting out for a Mauni Amavasya dip at Sangam on January 28.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Despite search efforts, he remained missing, leading to the performance of post-death rituals.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 16th February 2025 7:22 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button