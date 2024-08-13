Astrologer predicts Naga Chaitanya’s 2nd split, faces backlash

Hyderabad: Venu Swamy is a famous astrologer who has become well-known for predicting the futures of celebrities. Over time, he has turned into a celebrity himself. However, his journey hasn’t been smooth. After some of his predictions led to a lot of backlash and online trolling, Venu Swamy announced that he would stop making predictions about celebrities.

Despite this, Venu Swamy is back in the news after making bold comments about actor Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala. He predicted that their horoscopes do not match and that if they get married, they might separate in 2027 due to problems involving another woman. Although he made this prediction, he also said he hopes he is wrong and that the couple stays together.

These comments have sparked new criticism, and many people have started trolling Venu Swamy again. In response, the Telugu Film Journalist Association (TFJA) and the Telugu Film Digital Media Association (TFDMA) also filed a complaint against him with the Telangana State Women’s Commission, accusing him of making harmful comments about people’s personal lives.

The team consisting of Telugu Film Journalist Association ( #TFJA) and Telugu Film Digital Media Association ( #TFDMA) lodged a complaint against Venu Swamy with the @SCWTelangana . We express our gratitude to @sharadanerella garu for her prompt and efficient action and response.… pic.twitter.com/gkUsPCM1V9 — Telugu Film Journalists Association (@FilmJournalists) August 12, 2024

Venu Swamy released a video where he repeated his decision to stop predicting the lives of celebrities. He explained that his recent comments were just a follow-up to his earlier prediction about Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce, which he had predicted accurately years ago.

On August 8, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala made their relationship official by getting engaged at Nagarjuna’s home in Hyderabad. For a while, there had been rumors about them being a couple, especially after a photo of them at a wine tasting in 2022 went viral. Now, those rumors have been confirmed.