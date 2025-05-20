Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to interact with students from ISS in June

New Delhi: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who is scheduled to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of an ISRO-NASA joint mission next month, will interact with Indian students from there.

Shukla, who will be the first Indian to travel to the ISS as part of the Axiom-4 mission, will conduct five joint experiments with NASA for its human research programme. He will also connect with the amateur radio community in India during his 14-day stay in the orbital laboratory, officials participating in a joint virtual press conference said.

Shukla and three other astronauts are set to travel to the ISS on June 8 as part of Axiom Space’s commercial mission Ax-4 on the Dragon spacecraft of SpaceX.

“On the ISS, Shubhanshu Shukla will conduct seven experiments led by Indian researchers. Five other experiments will be conducted jointly with NASA,” Sudeesh Balan, project director, ISRO, told reporters.

He said Shukla will participate in two outreach activities involving the student community at two locations and also record STEM experiment videos onboard ISS, which will be used after the mission.

International Space Station Programme Manager Dana Weigel said ISRO and NASA are also planning a joint public downlink event, the details of which were being worked out.

Meanwhile, the final integration of the Dragon spacecraft, which will transport the crew to the ISS, is underway.

The spacecraft is scheduled to be transported next week for integration with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, which will take the astronauts to the orbital laboratory.

Weigel said the Axiom crew has completed its ISS training a flight-readiness review scheduled for Wednesday.

The crew has undergone extensive training to live and work aboard the ISS, preparing to carry out a total of 60 scientific investigations during their mission.