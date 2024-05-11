ASU bans pro-Israel professor after assault on hijab-clad student

Arizona State University (ASU) has taken decisive action following a disturbing incident involving its assistant professor at the university, Dr Yudelman. ASU on Thursday, May 8 announced the professor will not be allowed back on campus to teach.

According to reports, Dr Yudelman has been banned from the campus after a video surfaced on social media platforms showing him harassing a young woman wearing a hijab during a pro-Israel demonstration near the university grounds.

In response to the incident, ASU took a stand and assured that the investigation would be done, subsequently, the university officials announced “Dr Yudelman will not be allowed back on campus to teach.”

The viral video, which has sparked widespread outrage and debate on an international level, captures multiple instances of the professor verbally abusing the woman who was trying to escape from his aggressive behaviour. The clip further shows Dr Yudelman scolding the woman and questioning her religion, leading to his suspension from the university pending further investigation.

Meanwhile, organisations like the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) have also flagged concerns and demanded the arrest of Dr Yudelman.

Our Arizona chapter's ED Azza Abuseif: “CAIR-Arizona strongly condemns Professor Jonathan Yudelman’s alleged harassment of an American Muslim woman near a pro-Israel demonstration. We call on Arizona State University to terminate his employment if these allegations are verified,… https://t.co/yqcyDkCryU — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) May 7, 2024