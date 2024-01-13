At 19.4°C, Hyderabad sees warmest January night in 40 years

Hyderabad: The city is experiencing its warmest January, historically the coldest month of the year, data from the Indian Metrological Department reveals. With nighttime temperatures nearing 20°C, the city is just a degree shy of the maximum night temperature recorded since 1981.

The minimum temperature of 19.4°C is well above average, showing a deviation of 4°C for this time of year. It marks one of the warmest January periods in the last 40 years.

Daytime temperatures are rising too. Meteorological Centre in Begumpet, registered that the temperature reached 30.7°C on Friday afternoon, approximately 2°C above the typical average.

This week’s unseasonably warm weather is dramatically different from the January’s of yesteryears. Historical data from the Climatological tables of observatories in India for 1991-2020 and IMD’s Climatological normals for 1981-2010 indicate that the average daytime temperature in Hyderabad during the first two weeks of January is usually around 28°C, while nighttime temperatures average at about 15.9°C.

Hyderabad rainfall, temperatures

According to TSDPS, Hyderabad is not expected to receive any rainfall over the next three days.

The maximum temperatures in Hyderabad are projected to be between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain in the 18-20 degrees Celsius range.

For the next few days, Hyderabad is expected to continue experiencing summer-like heat during the winter season.