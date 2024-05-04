At 46.8° C, Telangana records highest temperature so far this year

Hyderabad: In an extraordinary surge of heat, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad said the city witnessed a temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, May 4. It is the hottest logged intensity of heat in the city has witnessed in the month of May since 2015, the IMD said.

Jagtial and Karimnagar districts were the hottest in the state with the maximum temperature touching 46.8 degree Celsius, which is the highest so far this year.

Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nizamabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli also recorded temperatures above 46 degree Celsius.

Telangana and Hyderabad recorded HOTTEST DAY OF THIS YEAR 🔥🥵 pic.twitter.com/JOzCjyJUzq — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) May 4, 2024

Surprisingly, Hyderabad has experienced an unusual surge in temperatures during the past few years, as it has already crossed over 44 degrees in some parts of the GHMC.

THE WORST HEATWAVE FOR TELANGANA AND HYDERABAD IN RECENT YEARS 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OE05OwK751 — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) May 3, 2024

The IMD has warned that such conditions may persist till May 6.