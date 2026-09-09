At least 20 BRS MLAs suspended from Assembly for monsoon session

Hyderabad: At least 20 members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) were on Wednesday, September 9, suspended from the Telangana Assembly for the remainder of the monsoon session after they disrupted the proceedings of the House by raising slogans and entering the well of the House.

This includes KT Rama Rao, Harish Rao, Anil Yadav, Jagadish Reddy, Kaushik Reddy, Kova Lakshmi, Konikanti Manik Rao, Chinta Prabhakar, Prabhakar Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and KP Vivekananda, among others.

Soon after the House met, BRS members, who were in the well of the House, raised slogans like ‘we want justice’.

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BRS Working President K T Rama Rao gave an adjournment motion seeking debate on the alleged high-handedness of police against the party’s women MLAs two days ago and the alleged comments of some ruling Congress members wishing death of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Also Read BRS MLCs suspended for rest of Monsoon Session

The BRS members refused to return to their seats despite repeated pleas by Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu.

Vikramarka said he and other Congress leaders wished Chandrasekhar Rao a healthy and long life.

The Speaker announced the suspension of the BRS members after Sridhar Babu moved a motion for the same.

(With inputs from PTI.)