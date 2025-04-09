At least 29 killed by Israeli attack on eastern Gaza City: Hamas

Gaza: At least 29 Palestinians were killed and over 50 injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Shuja’iyya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City on Wednesday, according to Hamas. The attack reportedly destroyed eight adjacent homes.

Gaza Civil Defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said rescue operations were ongoing, with bodies still trapped under the rubble. The Israeli military has not issued a statement regarding the strike.

In the past 24 hours, Gaza hospitals received 36 bodies and 41 injured individuals, local health authorities reported. Since Israel resumed operations on March 18, at least 1,482 Palestinians have been killed and 3,688 wounded.

Other deadly incidents included a strike on a residential home in Nuseirat that killed two people, and an attack on a tent for displaced people in Khan Younis that killed an elderly man and a woman.

Gaza Civil Defence said many victims remain unreachable due to the continued hostilities.

The attack follows a similar incident on April 3, when 29 people—many of them children and elderly—were killed in a strike on the Dar Al-Arqam school, which was sheltering displaced families.

Since the beginning of the war on October 7, 2023, Gaza’s health authorities say 50,846 Palestinians have been killed and over 115,000 injured.