At least 3 paramedics killed in Israeli raids on Lebanon

Beirut: Three paramedics were killed and 11 others injured in Israeli raids on southern Lebanon, media reported.

One paramedic was killed and seven others injured in an Israeli raid targeting the town of Borj Rahal in the Tyre district, whereas two paramedics from the Civil Defence were killed and four others wounded in an Israeli drone raid on the village of Kfar Tebnit, east of the city of Nabatieh, the Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported on Saturday.

According to Lebanese security sources, Israeli warplanes and drones on Saturday launched 12 raids on nine villages and towns across Lebanon, while Israeli artillery shelled seven Lebanese villages and towns, causing injuries.

Supported by armoured vehicles, Israeli infantry forces on Saturday morning tried to infiltrate into Lebanon through the southern Lebanese border village of al-Dhahira and the axis of Tayr Harfa and Jibbain, where they were having violent clashes with Hezbollah fighters, according to the NNA.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said in separate statements that it targeted with missile barrages a gathering of Israeli forces in the Yara barracks near the border, the headquarters of the Golani Brigade north of the Israeli city of Acre, the Ramim barracks in northern Israel, and the Stella Maris naval base west of Haifa, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has levelled up its air attack on Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah. In early October, Israel initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon.

According to statistics released by the Lebanese Health Ministry on Friday, the death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon since the onset of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in October last year had reached 3,445, with injuries up to 14,599.