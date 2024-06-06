At least 30 killed in Israeli bombing on Gaza school

An Israeli fighter jet bombed at least three classrooms with several missiles.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 6th June 2024 1:03 pm IST
At least 30 killed in Israeli bombing on Gaza school
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in an Israeli bombardment of UNRWA school at Nusseirat refugee camp, in front of the morgue of al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, early Thursday, June 6, 2024. (Photo: AP)

Gaza: Thirty Palestinians were killed, most of them children and women, and dozens injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a school housing displaced people in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, medical sources told the media on Thursday morning.

According to the sources, an Israeli fighter jet bombed at least three classrooms with several missiles, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read
Slovenia officially recognises Palestine as a state

In a statement, Hamas-run Gaza government media office condemned Israel’s attack on the school as a “terrible massacre,” saying that the continued implementation of these attacks by the Israeli army “is clear evidence of the crime of genocide committed against civilians”.

MS Education Academy

The office said that Israel and the US “should bear full responsibility for these crimes that endanger humanity and violate international law”.

The Israeli side has yet to respond to the incident.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 6th June 2024 1:03 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button