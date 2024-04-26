At least 392 bodies from 3 mass graves recovered in Khan Younis

At least 392 bodies of people from three mass graves have so far recovered in the courtyard of the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

This comes after number of bodies were found in and around Nasser and al-Shifa hospitals, after the Israeli army withdrew from Khan Younis on April 7 following a 4-month ground offensive in the city.

In a news conference in southern Rafah on Thursday, April 25, Yamen Abu Sulaiman, the head of Gaza’s civil defense agency said that the 227 victims have been identified, while 165 others remain unidentified, Anadolu Agency reported.

“There are indications of carrying out field executions against some of the victims, while the bodies of other victims carried signs of torture and others were buried alive,” Abu Sulaiman said.

Civil defense has called for an international investigation into the occupation crimes, promising to present all evidence and cooperate with international bodies.

Documented videos and photos reveal victims’ bodies in mass graves, displaying signs of torture and being shackled with plastic restraints.

392 bodies have been recovered from mass graves at Nasser Hospital, 165 of them identified, according to the Civil Defense in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/MzGejCmrYX — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) April 26, 2024

Ambulance and rescue crews who participated in recovering the bodies of victims from the mass graves discovered bodies with tied hands, open abdomens, and stitched wounds in Gaza Strip, raising suspicions about human organ theft, Wafa News Agency reported.

They also observed bodies with altered shrouds and new plastic bags, raising suspicions of the occupation’s intention to speed up decomposition and conceal evidence. Burials reached over 3 meters and bodies were piled on top.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

Since then, over 34,300 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have been killed and 77,300 others injured.

BREAKING: 392 BODIES FOUND IN MASS GRAVE OF WHICH 20 BODIES WERE BURIED ALIVE



Israeli forces buried several bodies in plastic bags 3 meters deep within Nasser Complex. pic.twitter.com/VYLWkq0Wkz — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) April 25, 2024