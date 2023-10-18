At least 500 killed in strike at Gaza hospital

Hundreds of people were killed in an alleged Israeli strike at a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday.

The number of people killed has reached 500, following the air strike on the Al Ahli Arab hospital, according to the Gaza Health Ministry spokesman, the BBC reported.

It quoted an Israeli Army spokesperson saying the cause of the incident is not known and the army is looking into the details.

The hospital is funded by the Anglican Church, and Richard Sewell, Dean of St George’s College – one of the church’s top figures in Jerusalem – said that it took “a direct hit from an Israeli missile”, the BBC said.

Sewell, in a post on X, said early reports suggest hundreds of women and children have been killed, and calls the act the “deliberate killing of vulnerable civilians”.

“The bombs must stop now. There can be no possible justification for this.”

British-Palestinian surgeon Professor Ghassan Abu Sittah, who was working there when the strike occurred, told the BBC that parts of the hospital were on fire.

“I don’t know whether that is the emergency department. But it’s certainly the operating suite, part of the roof has fallen. There is glass everywhere,” he said, adding that there were lots of people taking refuge at the hospital.

The BBC also quoted an unnamed doctor at the hospital that there was total devastation at the scene of the attack – where some 4,000 displaced persons were seeking refuge.

He added that 80 per cent of the hospital was out of service, and that hundreds of people were killed or injured in the blast.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reportedly cancelled meeting with Biden

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has declared three days of mourning following the air strike on Gaza’s Al Ahli hospital, Palestinian state media reported.

He has also reportedly cancelled his meeting with US President Joe Biden in Jordan on Wednesday.

World Health Organisation Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he “strongly condemns” the attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital, adding early reports indicate hundreds of deaths and injuries.

“We call for the immediate protection of civilians and health care, and for the evacuation orders to be reversed. #NotATarget,” he posted on X.

.@WHO strongly condemns the attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital in north Gaza.



Early reports indicate hundreds of deaths and injuries.



We call for the immediate protection of civilians and health care, and for the evacuation orders to be reversed.#NotATarget https://t.co/6I4t99WV03 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 17, 2023

Earlier, the UN said a school in central Gaza where 4,000 people are sheltering was also hit, killing at least six people

Israeli military denies involvement in Gaza hospital blast

Meanwhile, the Israeli military not only denies involvement in the Gaza hospital blast but also alleged that the explosion was caused by a misfired Palestinian rocket.

A failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization hit the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza City.



IAF footage from the area around the hospital before and after the failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization: pic.twitter.com/AvCAkQULAf — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 18, 2023

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari has said that the Israeli military did not strike the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip and that the facility was hit by a failed Palestinian rocket.

Protests break out in various countries

Following the strike at Gaza hospital, protests have broken out in Ramallah in the West Bank.

In Amman, Jordan, dozens of protesters attempted to storm the compound of the Israeli embassy.

VIDEO: Dozens of protesters attempt to storm the Israeli embassy compound in Amman, Jordan, after a strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip killed at least 200 people pic.twitter.com/LFWpspZw2N — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 18, 2023

Protests are also taking place in other parts of the world. Meanwhile, in order to condemn the strike, Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah has called for a ‘day of rage’.

Reactions of world leaders

Joe Biden on his X handle wrote, “I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted. Immediately upon hearing this news, I spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and have directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened.

The United States stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocents killed or wounded in this tragedy.”

I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted. Immediately upon hearing this news, I spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and have directed my national… — President Biden (@POTUS) October 17, 2023

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote, “I’m horrified by the loss of life at Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza. My thoughts are with those who lost loved ones. It is imperative that innocent civilians be protected and international law upheld. Together, we must determine what happened. There must be accountability.”

I’m horrified by the loss of life at Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza. My thoughts are with those who lost loved ones. It is imperative that innocent civilians be protected and international law upheld. Together, we must determine what happened. There must be accountability. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 18, 2023

Many others are demanding accountability for the loss of the lives of the civilians.

