At least 65 bodies found in mass grave in Libya desert: UN agency

DNA samples were taken and all bodies were buried in a cemetery following instructions from the attorney general of the appeals chamber in Gharyan town.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd March 2024 6:09 pm IST
At least 65 bodies found in mass grave in Libya desert: UN agency
Photo: Reuters

A mass grave containing the bodies of at least 65 migrants has been discovered in Libya, the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

In a statement on Friday, March 22, the IOM said that it was “profoundly shocked and alarmed”.

“The circumstances of their death and nationalities remain unknown, but it is believed that they died in the process of being smuggled through the desert. Each report of a missing migrant or a loss of life represents a grieving family searching for answers about their loved ones or acknowledging the tragedy of the loss. The cost of inadequate action is evident in the increasing human deaths and the disturbing conditions migrants find themselves in.” the IOM said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Waste of money performing Umrah more than once, donate to Gaza: Libya’s Grand Mufti

The organization emphasized the necessity for a coordinated response to migrant smuggling and legal migration pathways following the tragedy.

The UN body while appreciating that the Libyan authorities are investigating migrants’ deaths, urged UN partner agencies for dignified recovery, identification, and transfer of remains, and proper notification and assistance for families.

According to the Criminal Investigations Department of Libya’s Interior Ministry, a mass grave was discovered in al-Jahriya Valley in Al-Shuwairf town, south of Tripoli.

It added that DNA samples were taken and all bodies were buried in a cemetery following instructions from the attorney general of the appeals chamber in Gharyan town.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd March 2024 6:09 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button