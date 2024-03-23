Waste of money performing Umrah more than once, donate to Gaza: Libya’s Grand Mufti

The Grand Mufti of Libya, Sadiq Al-Ghariani, has said that performing Umrah more than once is a clear waste of money, and it is better to pay to the people of the Gaza Strip and support the Palestinian resistance.

In a video clip posted on X, on Friday, March 22, Al-Ghariani explained, “There are people crowding to perform Umrah for the fifth or tenth time, and when they arrive in Makkah, they buy McDonald’s meals, which in turn transfers this money to support the Israeli army”.

He continued, “Muslims should not believe that crowding to perform Umrah is considered the highest level of worship, while the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip are exposed to annihilation because it is considered negligence and incorrect behaviour.”

التزاحم على تكرار السفر إلى العمرة مع موت أهل غزة جوعا غفلة وتصرف غير صحيح



He added that people of Gaza Strip “do not require convoys and crossings,” but rather require a ceasefire.

Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, 2023, the Gaza Strip has seen more than 32,000 deaths and 74,188 injured, primarily women and children, with thousands more victims still under the rubble.