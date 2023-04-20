At least 80 killed in stampede during charity event in Yemen

220 injured in Sanaa, in the deadliest such accident in a decade.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 20th April 2023 1:18 pm IST
At least 80 killed in stampede during charity event in Yemen
Abandoned shoes and other belongings lie on the ground after the deadly crush. Photo: Reuters

Sanaa: A stampede at an aid distribution centre in Yemen’s capital of Sanaa has claimed the lives of at least 80 people and left 220 others injured, according to Anis Al-Subaihi, spokesperson for the Houthi-led health ministry.

Abdul Khalik Al-Ajri, spokesperson for the Houthi-controlled interior ministry, told the Houthi-run Saba news that “the stampede accident on Wednesday evening was the result of the random distribution of sums of money by some merchants without coordination with the Ministry of Interior”, Xinhua news agency reported.

Many Yemenis, impoverished by years of conflicts, flocked to charity centres for basic needs as Eid al-Fitr, one of the most important festivals for Muslims, is approaching.

