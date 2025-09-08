At least five killed, 15 injured in Jerusalem bus shooting

Jerusalem: Paramedics said at least five people were killed in a shooting attack in Jerusalem after attackers opened fire in a bus at a busy intersection in north Jerusalem.

Paramedics said 15 other people were injured and six are in serious condition.

MDA update – Jerusalem attack: 5 dead (4 at the scene, 1 at hospital), 7 in serious condition with gunshot wounds, 2 moderate, 3 minor from glass. — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) September 8, 2025

Police said two attackers were “neutralised” soon after the shooting began, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of the attackers.

The shooting took place at a major intersection at the northern entrance to Jerusalem, on a road that leads to Jewish settlements located in east Jerusalem.

Israeli media reported that the two attackers boarded a bus and opened fire.

*MDA Spokesperson:* At 10:13 a.m., reports were received at MDA’s 101 Dispatch Center in the Jerusalem area regarding approximately 15 casualties, apparently from a shooting at the Ramot Junction on Yigal Yadin Street in Jerusalem. Updates to follow. — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) September 8, 2025

Footage of the attack showed dozens of people fleeing from a bus stop at the busy intersection during the morning rush hour. Paramedics who responded to the scene said the area was chaotic and covered in broken glass, with people wounded and lying unconscious on the road and a sidewalk near the bus stop.

🚨

TERROR ATTACK IN JERUSALEM



Two armed terrorists, disguised as bus passengers, opened fire inside the vehicle killing 4 people, injuring 20, 5 are in critical condition, fighting for their lives.



After shooting passengers, the attackers exited the bus and targeted nearby… pic.twitter.com/o7QJcBynsz — Voice From The East (@EasternVoices) September 8, 2025

There was no immediate comment on the attack from Palestinian militant groups.

The war in Gaza has sparked a surge of violence in both the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Israel. Palestinian militants have attacked and killed Israelis in Israel and the West Bank, while there has also been a rise in settler violence against Palestinians.

While there have been scattered attacks over the past months in Israel, the last deadly mass shooting attack was in October 2024, when two Palestinians from the West Bank opened fire on a major boulevard and light rail station in the Tel Aviv area, killing seven people and leaving many others wounded. Hamas’ military wing claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to police, the two men opened fire in the Jaffa neighbourhood of Tel Aviv, including shooting directly into a light rail carriage crowded with passengers that was stopped at a station.