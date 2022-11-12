At minus 10-degree C, world’s highest polling station in Himachal sees 100% turnout

Shimla: At minus 10-degree Celsius, Tashigang, the world’s highest polling station at a height of 15,256 feet in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district, on Saturday saw a 100 percent turnout.

Tashigang, a village some 34 km from Kaza, is the highest settlement in the Spiti Valley close to the India-Tibet border.

The village had 52 voters, most of them reached the polling station donning traditional attire.

“I am participating in the election every year to keep the democracy alive,” 78-year-old Sonam Dolma told the media.

First-timer voter Tenzin Nodan said she was enthusiastic about casting her first vote. “For me, voting was very important.”

In the 2021 parliamentary bypoll for Mandi, Tashigang saw 100 per cent polling.