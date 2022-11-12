At minus 10-degree C, world’s highest polling station in Himachal sees 100% turnout

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th November 2022 7:39 pm IST
130 candidates file nominations for Munugode bypoll in Telangana
ANI

Shimla: At minus 10-degree Celsius, Tashigang, the world’s highest polling station at a height of 15,256 feet in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district, on Saturday saw a 100 percent turnout.

Tashigang, a village some 34 km from Kaza, is the highest settlement in the Spiti Valley close to the India-Tibet border.

The village had 52 voters, most of them reached the polling station donning traditional attire.

Also Read
BJP govt delaying assembly polls in J&K to continue its proxy rule: AAP

“I am participating in the election every year to keep the democracy alive,” 78-year-old Sonam Dolma told the media.

First-timer voter Tenzin Nodan said she was enthusiastic about casting her first vote. “For me, voting was very important.”

In the 2021 parliamentary bypoll for Mandi, Tashigang saw 100 per cent polling.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button