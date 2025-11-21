At what stage did Miss Palestine exit Miss Universe 2025?

Nadeen Ayoub, the first-ever “Miss Palestine” contestant, made history by reaching the Top 30 at the 74th Miss Universe pageant, which concluded on Friday, November 21, in Thailand.

This year’s competition featured more than 120 contestants, one of the largest line-ups to date. Mexico’s Fatima Bosch claimed the Miss Universe 2025 crown.

Ayoub advanced through all preliminary rounds, securing her place among the Top 30 — outperforming nearly 90 participants who did not move forward. Once the Top 30 were announced, scores were reset for the live finale.

Also Read Miss Universe Palestine flaunts outfit with Masjid Al-Aqsa painting

During the opening swimsuit segment on Friday, Ayoub appeared in a white one-piece paired with sheer tights and adorned with Palestinian tatreez embroidery.

Taking to Instagram, Ayoub shared a glimpse of her look and wrote, “Today I wore a swimsuit on the Miss Universe stage with Palestinian embroidery — an elegant, powerful piece that carries my story and my values.”

She dedicated the moment to young girls watching, urging them to embrace their identity and “walk with confidence in your own way.” The custom piece was designed by Nayades The Label.

Ayoub’s participation concluded after the swimsuit round, as she did not advance to the top 12. Therefore, she did not compete in the:

Evening gown segment (top 12)

Top 5 selection

Question-and-answer round

Final top 3

Who is Nadeen Ayoub?

Ayoub, who divides her time between Dubai and Ramallah, previously became the first Palestinian woman to secure a major international beauty title when she earned Miss Earth Water in 2022. She holds a degree in literature and psychology and works as a certified wellness and nutrition coach.

Her Miss Universe wardrobe highlighted Palestinian heritage through carefully crafted symbolism. Her national costume — featuring village-inspired tatreez, a shathweh-style crown and a hand-painted cape illustrating the Dome of the Rock and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre — received widespread praise. Olive motifs built into the design represented peace, belonging and cultural identity.

Ayoub also founded Olive Green Academy, an initiative supporting Palestinian women through education, digital media and sustainability-focused development.

Her debut at Miss Universe is regarded as a significant moment for Palestinian representation on an international stage.