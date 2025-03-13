Athiya Shetty flaunts baby bump in maternity shoot with hubby KL Rahul

Mumbai: Actress Athiya Shetty has shared a heartwarming glimpse of her pregnancy journey, flaunting her baby bump in a beautiful maternity shoot with her husband, cricketer KL Rahul.

The duo, who is expecting their first child together, shared a stunning maternity photo shoot on their respective Instagram handles. For the caption, the parents-to-be wrote, “Oh, baby.” In the photos, Athiya can be seen showcasing her growing baby bump while posing with her husband. The first image shows the mom-to-be sitting on a couch with KL Rahul lying on her lap.

The second shot shows Athiya flaunting her baby bump in a white t-shirt paired with unbuttoned denim jeans. One of the photos shows the dad-to-be adorably putting his hand on Athiya’s belly as they strike a romantic pose on the couch.

Notably, the couple’s heartwarming post received love not just from fans but also from their family members. Athiya’s father, Suniel Shetty, dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announced their pregnancy in November of last year. They captioned the post, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025 (along with tiny feet and evil eye emoticons).” In April of 2024, rumours about Athiya expecting her first child began circulating after her father, Suniel, made a “nana” comment on a popular dance reality show.

His remark led to widespread speculation that Athiya and KL Rahul were about to welcome a baby. While the couple did not publicly address the pregnancy rumours, a source later clarified that the news was false, confirming that Athiya was not expecting at that time.

The couple tied the knot in January 2023 in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Alibaug.

Athiya and Rahul, who first met in 2019 through a mutual friend, married in the presence of their family members and close friends after dating for almost four years.