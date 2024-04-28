Atif Aslam spotted at Ambanis’ pre-wedding bash

Islamabad: The opulent wedding festivities of the Ambani family have always been a grand affair, and this time, it was no different. The picturesque city of London witnessed a star-studded celebration as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant prepared to embark on their journey of love and togetherness.

One of the highlights of the pre-wedding festivities was the soul-stirring performance by Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam. The renowned artist took the stage at the Stoke Park Estate, captivating the audience with his powerful vocals and heartwarming melodies.

Atif Aslam shared beautiful pictures from the exclusive private concert, held in London. It was reportedly Ambani’s pre-wedding event. Atif Aslam wrote a heartwarming caption on his photoshoot with his wife. The captions read, “A Night to Remember”

Dressed in an elegant black shirt paired with an intricately embellished ivory jacket, Atif Aslam exuded charisma and style. The back of his jacket featured his initials, adding a personalized touch to his ensemble. His wife, Sara Bharwana, stood by his side, radiating grace and elegance in a golden gown adorned with delicate wave patterns. Together, they epitomized royal couple goals, setting the tone for a magical evening.

The musical extravaganza didn’t stop there. Pakistani singer Imran Khan also graced the event, belting out his hit songs like “Bewafa,” “Amplifire,” and “Satisfya.” The crowd swayed to the rhythm, celebrating love, music, and life.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s Wedding Plans

While rumors suggested that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding might take place in London, these claims have been said to be false. The couple will tie the knot in Mumbai in the presence of their friends and family, with the Ambani family’s signature flair for grandeur and style.

The wedding venue in Mumbai as per the Times Now report is Jio World Centre.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani are leaving no stone unturned to make Anant Ambani’s special day truly memorable. The wedding itself is scheduled for July 12, promising yet another grand celebration for the Ambani family.