Atiq Ahmad’s lawyer booked for alleged extortion

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd May 2023 10:14 pm IST
Hyderabad: Principal, staff booked in Narsingi student suicide case
Representative Image

Prayagraj: Lawyer Vijay Mishra, who represented the slain mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, has been booked after a man accused him of extortion, police said on Tuesday.

Attarsuiya police station SHO Yogesh Pratap Singh said Saeed Ahmad, a resident of Dariyabad, filed a case against Vijay Mishra on May 20 accusing him of extortion.

Citing the FIR, the SHO said that on January 5, 2023, Vijay Mishra had purchased plywood and Sunmica worth Rs 1.20 lakh from Saeed’s store on credit. He paid some of the outstanding amount on different dates.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Atiq’s lawyer handled his financial matters, reported to Shaista

On April 17, when Shekhar, a staff at Saeed’s shop, called up Mishra and told him to pay the dues, he allegedly hurled abuses at Shekhar and demanded Rs 3 crore from him, the SHO said, adding the matter is being investigated.

On April 15, Atiq Ahmad (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college here for a checkup.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd May 2023 10:14 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button