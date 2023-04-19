Atiq-Ashraf killing: Barelvi cleric says stopped from holding protest

Bareilly: Barelvi cleric and head of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council Maulana Tauqir Raza Khan on Wednesday alleged he has been put under house arrest to prevent him from staging a protest over the killing of gangsters Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf.

City Magistrate Renu Singh, however, said additional security was deployed outside the house of Maulana Tauqir Raza and people were prevented from gathering at the Islamia ground in compliance with prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 which are in effect.

Khan later held a press conference and hit out at the government.

“We want that the investigation of the killing of Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf should be done by a judge of the Supreme court. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should be made an accused in the case under section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC,” he said.

The cleric also criticised Prayagraj police for failing to protect Atiq and Ashraf.