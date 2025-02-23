Atishi to be Delhi Assembly’s first woman LoP

New Delhi: AAP MLA and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was appointed as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly on Sunday during the party’s legislative meeting, marking a historic first for the national capital.

This is the first time a woman will lead the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, and for the first time, a woman LoP will be up against a woman Chief Minister, BJP‘s Rekha Gupta.

Atishi, who previously succeeded Arvind Kejriwal in the top post, became the youngest Chief Minister of Delhi in September 2024, held several key portfolios in the last AAP government, including Education, Power, Water, PWD, and Services, as the only female minister in the Cabinet.

Announcing the decision, AAP MLA Gopal Rai said, “In the legislative party meeting, it has been unanimously decided that Atishi will be the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly.”

“In challenging times, Atishi has served the people of Delhi as both Chief Minister and Cabinet Minister. If the BJP does not fulfil its promises, AAP will act as a responsible and strong Opposition,” he added.

Expressing gratitude to the party, Atishi thanked AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and the legislative party for their trust.

“The AAP has been chosen as the Opposition by the people. A strong Opposition is one that raises the voice of the people. We will ensure that the BJP fulfils all the promises made by the Prime Minister and its party leaders,” she said.

Atishi also reiterated AAP’s commitment to holding the new government accountable, particularly on promises made to women.

“We promise the women of Delhi that we will ensure the Rekha Gupta-led government fulfils its commitment of providing Rs 2,500 as promised,” she added.

The BJP made a historic comeback in Delhi’s Assembly elections held on February 5, securing 48 out of 70 seats, ending a 27-year-long wait for power in the national capital.

AAP, which had ruled Delhi for nearly a decade, managed to win 22 seats, while the Congress failed to open its account.