Filmmaker Atlee, wife Priya blessed with a baby girl

Chennai: Ace director Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee on Monday announced that they had now been blessed with a baby girl.

The couple already have a son called Meer.

Taking to his social media timelines to share the happy news, Atlee said, “Feeling blessed” and shared a poster that contained a drawing of their son Meer, which read, “Yay! I’ve got a baby sister!”

The poster also said, “We, Priya and Atlee are blessed with a baby girl. April 20th, 2026.”

On the work front, Atlee is now working on his next film ‘Raaka’, featuring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

On Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday recently, the makers had revealed the first look of the actor in the film. The first look featured an intense close-up of a bald Allu Arjun’s rugged face. His face is partially hidden by what appears to be a wolf’s claw. The entire picture adds a primal, warrior-like aesthetic.

Sun Pictures, which is producing the film, had, while formally announcing this project last year had made it clear that the project would have world class experts working on it.

The production house, while making the announcement shared a video clip that had a a number of world-class technicians who are to work on the film, sharing their thoughts about the script.

Well known VFX supervisor James Madigan, who is known for having worked in films like ‘Iron Man 2’ and ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’, was seen saying, “I just got done reading the script and I got to say, my head is still spinning.”

The clip also had Allu Arjun talking to Mike Elizalde, the president of Spectral Motion and asking him what he thought of the script.

Mike Elizalde replied, “The script is seriously unlike anything I’ve ever read. It is the best of the best of what I would ever want to create.”

Academy award winner and Fractured FX artistic director and CEO Justin Raleigh had said,”Reading through it (the script), very excited about all the creature potential.All the different character potential.”

William Write Anderson, who is the co-owner of Lola VFX, said, “I cannot wait to be a part of this. I can’t wait to see what his vision does. The story is unbelievable.”

The makers are claiming the film to be a film that will have universal appeal.