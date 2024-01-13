Atrocities against minorities: Pastor asks Telangana CM to introduce new law

Hyderabad: Pastor Ajay Babu Maddisetti, in charge of the Christian and Muslim Joint Action Committee of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, posted a YouTube video urging chief minister A Revanth Reddy to come up with a new Christian and Muslim Minorities Act, akin to that of Centre’s SC/ST Atrocities Act to prevent a impending “civil war like situation.”

He appealed to the chief minister to introduce a new Christian and Muslim Minorities Act, akin to the Centre’s SC/ST Atrocities Act, and warned that failure to enact such legislation could lead to a civil war-like situation instigated by Hindutva forces including the RSS, VHP, Bajrangdal, and BJP.

Maddisetti thanked the effectiveness of the SC/ST Act in bringing about social change and reducing attacks.

He suggested, “Now, there is an immediate requirement to enact a similar act to protect Christians and Muslims from Hindutva forces. I propose that law should be so strong that the perpetrators be imprisoned for the rest of their lives.”

He further alleged widespread violence by Hindutva groups against Christian and Muslim communities, including attacks on religious leaders and the destruction of places of worship.

“RSS, Bajrangdal, VHP, and BJP forces killed and attacked numerous Christian pastors, as well as demolished several churches and mosques throughout the country. they critically view Jesus and Prophet Mohammad,” he claimed.

Ajay Babu, who joined the Congress Party in November 2023 and served as the Telangana Congress Campaign Committee Coordinator, is known for his controversial positions and runs Jesuit Ministries (JCEC) in Khammam.