Attack on ED sleuths: CCTVs installed near mastermind’s house after Calcutta HC order

Kolkata: Within less than 12 hours of the Calcutta High Court’s order, the West Bengal Police have installed multiple CCTVs in front of the residence of absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of being the mastermind of the January 5 attack on ED and CAPF personnel in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

The order on this count came from the single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta on Tuesday afternoon and by 10 a.m. on Wednesday three CCTV cameras along with a monitor were installed in front of Shahjahan’s residence.

Now questions have started surfacing in the political circles as to why the police took the steps only after they faced the ire of the court on this count.

Sources from the city police said that as per instructions from the single- judge bench the footage of all the three CCTV cameras will also be reserved for the purpose of future investigation.

Meanwhile, ED has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation in the attack on their sleuths as well as on the accompanying CAPF personnel. A detailed hearing in the matter has already been concluded at the bench of Justice Sengupta on Tuesday and the final order in the matter there is expected on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, even after 12 days since the attack on ED and CAPF officials took place, Sheikh Shahjahan has continued to remain absconding. On Tuesday, his counsel sought the permission of the Calcutta High Court to be a party in the case where ED had sought a CBI probe. However, on Wednesday only his counsel withdrew the same petition.

Justice Sengupta directed his counsel to ask his client to surrender.