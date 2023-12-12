‘Attack’ on Kerala Governor: Seven SFI members arrested

Seven members from the Student Federation of India (SFI) were arrested by the Kerala police on Tuesday for allegedly waving black flags and attacking the vehicle in which the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was travelling the previous night.

The seven SFI activists arrested have been charged under IPC Sections 143, 149 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 283 (Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

Police have also registered cases against 17 SFI persons.

According to the FIR, the arrested SFI members alleged the protest was due to the Governor’s call to appoint RSS nominees as members of the senate at Kerala University.

SFI is the student federation of the ruling CPI (M) party.

Also Read Kerala Guv asks Chief Secy, police chief not to take SFI attack case lightly

On Monday, December 11, the Kerala Governor lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by accusing the Marxist veteran of ‘conspiring’ to hurt him physically.

A visibly furious Governor got out of his car and told the media that it was CM Vijayan who ‘conspired’ to send people to hurt him physically.

Khan also claimed that the constitutional machinery appeared to be collapsing in the state.