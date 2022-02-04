Attack on Owaisi: Tight security at Makkah Masjid ahead of Friday prayers

Photo of Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq|   Published: 4th February 2022 1:36 pm IST

Hyderabad: Heavy security including Rapid Action Force and Police personnel were deployed near Makkah Masjid in Charminar ahead of the Friday prayers. The forces were deployed to prevent any protests against the attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s car in Uttar Pradesh.

Shots were fired at Owaisi’s car while he was passing through the Dasna area in Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. However, he escaped unhurt in the incident. The incident took place near Chhajarsi toll plaza when Owaisi was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Meerut.

