Attapur communal clash: Gau Raksha Dal chief booked, demands justice

Hyderabad: After the communal clash at Aramghar crossroads between cattle transporters and so-called cow vigilantes two days earlier, the Attapur police have registered cases against over 15 people, including the chief of Telangana Gau Raksha Dal Tiger Force.

The police registered two cases and sent five people to judicial remand.

One of the cases was registered against 10 to 12 members of the Telangana Gau Raksha Dal Tiger Force for assaulting the cattle transporters based on a complaint from on-duty Home Guard G Karunakar.

The first information report (FIR) states that the complainant had gone to take a look at the traffic jam at Pillar no 315 when he saw a group of people attacking the cattle traders with stones in their hands and noted that windows of a container lorry were also broken.

When the home guard tried to save the cattle traders, he was pushed aside by the cow vigilantes, the FIR states.

A case was registered under sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 191(2), 191(3) (rioting) and 190 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The attackers have been identified as Deepak Singh, Kedar Singh, Banti Fellow, Ayash Surya Vamshi, Sunny Bharath, Ramesh, Ganesh, Chandu and Venkat, all belonging to the Telangana Gau Raksha Dal Tiger Force.

The president of the Gau Raksha Dal, Deepak Singh, posted a video demanding justice for the karykarthas, alleging that the police have booked false cases against them.

Another case has been booked against the driver of the truck, Kaleem, his two helpers, Shaik Naseer and Shariq Khan, the owner of the cattle, Arbaaz, and the owner of the truck, Shakeel, under various sections of the Telangana Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act, 1977.

So far, police have arrested five people, including the three cattle transporters and two members of the Gau Raksha Dal. All of them were sent to judicial remand on Wednesday, February 25.

The truck containing 60 cattle – 13 cows and 47 bulls – was travelling from Nagpur in Maharashtra to a cattle market in Shadnagar when it collided with a car near Pillar no 315. The collision drew a crowd that suspected the cattle were being taken to a slaughterhouse.

Hundreds of locals, along with members of the Gau Raksha Dal Tiger Force, clashed with the driver and his two helpers, leaving two of them seriously injured and one with minor injuries. One cow died during the journey.

The transporters had neither a veterinary certificate nor any documentation related to the procurement or sale of the cattle, police said.

After the crowd was dispersed, the injured men were taken to a hospital for treatment. The cattle have since been sent to the Shri Samarth Kamdhenu Gaushala in Jiyaguda.