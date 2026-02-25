Hyderabad clash: Cattle transporters, 2 gau rakshaks sent to judicial remand

Hyderabad: The three cattle transporters beaten by cow vigilantes near Aramghar crossroads on Tuesday, February 24, have been arrested and sent for judicial remand, as have two of their attackers.

The driver of the truck, Kaleem, 30, and his two helpers were charged under various sections of the Telangana Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act, 1977, Attapur Sub-Inspector (SI) T Jaya Raj told Siasat.com.

Two members of an outfit called Gau Raksha Dal Tiger Force, who were among those who assaulted the transporters, were charged with creating nuisance, unlawful assembly and assault. Both were also sent for judicial remand on Wednesday, February 25. Six others from the group are still absconding.

The SI said the truck was travelling from Nagpur in Maharashtra to deliver 13 cows and 47 bulls to a cattle market in Shadnagar when it collided with a car near Pillar no 311. The collision drew a crowd that suspected the cattle were being taken to a slaughterhouse.

Hundreds of locals, along with members of the Gau Raksha Dal Tiger Force, clashed with the driver and his two helpers, leaving two of them seriously injured and one with minor injuries. One cow died during the journey.

The transporters, the SI said, had neither a veterinary certificate nor any documentation related to the procurement or sale of the cattle.

Police rushed to the spot, dispersed the crowd, cleared traffic and took the injured men to hospital for treatment. The cattle have since been sent to the Shri Samarth Kamdhenu Gaushala in Jiyaguda.