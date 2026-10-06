Attapur housebreak: Police crack case, two neighbours arrested

Hyderabad: The Attapur Police and Task Force staff arrested two men on Tuesday, October 6, for the alleged housebreak and theft of gold jewellery and Rs 23 lakh in cash in September.

The accused have been identified as 28-year-old Mohammed Osman, who owns a hair salon, and 20-year-old Syed Anwar, a delivery boy.

Police said the complainant, Syed Hamed, hails from Hassan Nagar, Attapur, Rajendranagar. The accused were his neighbours in the same locality.

Being a businessman, the complainant usually kept large amounts of cash at home. Osman knew of this and shared it with his friend, Anwar.

On September 25, the complainant hosted a function at a banquet hall and even invited the two accused. The accused duly attended the event, and on the intervening night of September 25 and 26, they broke into the complainant’s house.

They stole a gold necklace, a chain, earrings, and cash and decamped.

Police have recovered Rs 8.5 lakh from the duo, two mobile phones, a hammer, and a screwdriver allegedly used in committing the crime.