Auckland businessman’s daughter weds at Indian Association

Auckland: Auckland-based businessman and Paradise Restaurant proprietor Mohammed Salauddin, son of Mohammed Saleemuddin, celebrated a joyous family milestone as his daughter Fariheen Fatima tied the knot with Syed Abdul Haseeb on December 14.

The wedding ceremony was held at the Indian Association (Manukau), 25 Tui Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland, and was attended by family members, friends, and well-wishers.

Fariheen Fatima, a B.Tech graduate from the University of Auckland, married Syed Abdul Haseeb, who also holds a B.Tech degree. Haseeb is the son of Syed Akbar Kamal.

Members of Fariheen’s family, including Mohammed Saleemuddin, Mohammed Sami, Mohammed Waseem, Mohammed Fasi, Mohammed Patel (Imam at Masjid-E-Umar Auckland), Abdul Majeed President of Avondale Islamic Centre (AIC)) (, Kamran Cidda, Syed Mujeeb QSM, Firoz Patel, and Shafi Ullah Baig (Auckland, New Zealand), warmly welcomed guests and participated in the celebrations.

Following the wedding, Mohammed Salauddin received heartfelt congratulations from relatives, friends, and well-wishers, as well as messages from several prominent figures and community representatives across New Zealand, wishing the newlyweds a happy and prosperous married life.