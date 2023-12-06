Australia: Over 200 Muslim organisations stands in solidarity with advocates of Palestine

Organizations and individuals strongly oppose the negative portrayal of Palestinian advocates and leaders, and plead for a fair and accurate representation of the Palestinian cause and current events.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th December 2023 10:20 pm IST
Australia: Over 200 Muslim org stands in solidarity with advocates of Palestine
Alliance of Australian Muslims

The Alliance of Australian Muslims (AAM) is standing in solidarity with all Palestinian advocates and rejecting biased and unfair targeting by media agencies.

AAM, representing more than 200 Muslim organisations in Australia and joined by non-Muslim groups and individuals, have endorsed a public statement of support.

Also Read
There are no UN-designated safe zones in Gaza: UN

In a statement, organizations and individuals strongly oppose the negative portrayal of Palestinian advocates and leaders, and plead for a fair and accurate representation of the Palestinian cause and current events.

MS Education Academy

They also urge media agencies, journalists, and reporters to uphold journalism’s core values and contribute to the country’s social cohesion, especially during a critical time.

The statement continued, “Australian Muslim and Palestinian communities are deeply mourning the loss of their kin, despite biased media coverage that fails to uphold journalistic standards.

“This sentiment was echoed on November 23 over 200 journalists and reporters in a letter to Australian media outlets criticising their one-sided reporting,” it added.

Also Read
US: Muslim leaders launch campaign against Biden ahead of 2024 polls

The Israeli forces resumed their aggression against the Gaza Strip on Friday, December 1, after 7 days of the temporary humanitarian truce, which came into force on November 24. During the truce, Hamas released 105 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

The death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has surged to 16,248 since the start of the conflict on October 7, according to Gaza health ministry on Monday.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th December 2023 10:20 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button