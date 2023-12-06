Australia: Over 200 Muslim organisations stands in solidarity with advocates of Palestine

The Alliance of Australian Muslims (AAM) is standing in solidarity with all Palestinian advocates and rejecting biased and unfair targeting by media agencies.

AAM, representing more than 200 Muslim organisations in Australia and joined by non-Muslim groups and individuals, have endorsed a public statement of support.

In a statement, organizations and individuals strongly oppose the negative portrayal of Palestinian advocates and leaders, and plead for a fair and accurate representation of the Palestinian cause and current events.

They also urge media agencies, journalists, and reporters to uphold journalism’s core values and contribute to the country’s social cohesion, especially during a critical time.

PUBLIC STATEMENT OF SUPPORT

We Stand in Solidarity with all Advocates of Palestine and Reject the Biased and Unfair Targeting by Media Agencies



PUBLIC STATEMENT OF SUPPORT: https://t.co/3KWpqSzqVH



DOWNLOAD STATEMENT: https://t.co/AEW6QvV6fi pic.twitter.com/MDIDWOaEGg — Alliance of Australian Muslims (@aamuslims) December 5, 2023

The statement continued, “Australian Muslim and Palestinian communities are deeply mourning the loss of their kin, despite biased media coverage that fails to uphold journalistic standards.

“This sentiment was echoed on November 23 over 200 journalists and reporters in a letter to Australian media outlets criticising their one-sided reporting,” it added.

Also Read US: Muslim leaders launch campaign against Biden ahead of 2024 polls

The Israeli forces resumed their aggression against the Gaza Strip on Friday, December 1, after 7 days of the temporary humanitarian truce, which came into force on November 24. During the truce, Hamas released 105 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

The death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has surged to 16,248 since the start of the conflict on October 7, according to Gaza health ministry on Monday.