Hyderabad: Australian celebrity chef and television personality Sarah Todd has once again expressed her love for Hyderabadi cuisine, this time by preparing an authentic Hyderabadi Dum Biryani for her family. The heartwarming video, shared on Instagram ahead of Daawat World Biryani Day on July 5, has been winning hearts across social media.

In the video, Sarah calls biryani one of the ‘greatest dishes’ in the world and encourages everyone to celebrate the occasion with their loved ones.

“Biryani is ready. Could this be the best dish in the world?” she says with a smile before adding, “A dish this good deserves its own day. Guess what? It has one.”

Sarah then takes viewers through the traditional process of preparing a classic Hyderabadi Dum Biryani. She explains that every great biryani begins with quality rice which is par-cooked with whole spices to create an aromatic base before being layered with meat marinated in a traditional spice blend that has been passed down through generations.

She goes on to describe the signature layering process of Hyderabadi biryani, where the marinated meat is topped with rice, saffron, and ghee before repeating the layers. According to Sarah, the most crucial stage is the ‘dum’ cooking method, where the pot is tightly sealed and left undisturbed, allowing the flavours to slowly blend together.

“The most important step of all is the dum. We seal the pot. No stirring, no peeking, just patience while all those ingredients slowly become one,” she says.

Sarah Todd concludes the video by describing biryani as more than just a meal. “Some meals just fill a plate, biryani fills a table,” she says, urging people to gather with family and friends to celebrate World Biryani Day on July 5.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sarah wrote, “Hyderabadi Dum Biryani is hard to beat. What’s your favourite biryani?”

Sarah Todd’s love affair with Hyderabad

Sarah Todd’s admiration for Hyderabad’s rich culinary heritage is well known. Over the years, she has made several trips to the city’s Old City, exploring its vibrant food culture and documenting her experiences.

From enjoying Bun Maska and Irani Chai to relishing local favourites such as Shami Kebab, Lukhmi, Seekh Kebab and Talawa Gosht, Sarah has consistently celebrated Hyderabad’s street food. She has also embraced the city’s more adventurous delicacies, including Beef Haleem, Nihari Paya, Bheja Fry and Gurda Fry at the iconic Hotel Nayaab.

During the holy month of Ramzan, she was also spotted soaking in the festive atmosphere while enjoying Hyderabad’s world-famous Haleem.

Also Read Watch: Australian chef Sarah Todd tries Beef Haleem in Hyderabad

When Sarah Todd took Hyderabad to MasterChef Australia

Sarah’s love for Hyderabadi cuisine even found its way to the global stage. During MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites (Season 14), she paid tribute to the city by presenting an elevated version of the iconic Hyderabadi dessert, Qubani ka Meetha.

The dish received praise from the judges and further established Sarah Todd as one of the strongest international advocates of regional Indian cuisine.