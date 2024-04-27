Watch: Australian chef Sarah Todd tries Beef Haleem in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Australian celebrity chef Sarah Todd who is on a trip to Hyderabad has been exploring favourite spots around the city and recently treated her food palet to the Hyderabad’s Beef Haleem.

She chose to visit Hotel City Diamond, which is a people’s favourite and is rated one of the best places to find Beef Haleem in Hyderabad.

“Haleem khane le liye,” said Sarah Todd placing her order at the restaurant. She was served a full bowl of beef haleem topped with a crispy onion garnish and lemon by the person at the centre at the Hyderabad Restaurant. “Remember, stir before you eat, once there is lime on it,” said Sarah before she dug into the delicacy.

“Really nice with crispy topping. Gives it a nice texture,” said Sarah after her first bite of the beef haleem from the hotel located in Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad.

Hype over Hyderabadi Haleem

This mouth-watering dish boasts a unique texture, prepared by pounding mutton or chicken, mixing it with a plethora of dry fruits and spices, and slow-cooking it on a Bhatti (charcoal stove) in a large vessel. Indulging in Haleem means setting aside dietary concerns, as it has loads of ghee. Drooling already, aren’t you?

Many of you must have already experienced delicious Haleem at various spots in the city, but, if you’re seeking the best of the best or are a visitor to the city and eager to savour authentic Hyderabadi haleem, we’ve got you covered with a list of 12 much-hyped places here.

Hyderabad boasts numerous restaurants that are known for serving top-notch Haleem, attracting crowds, especially during Ramzan. Have a look at the list without further ado.

Pista House

Grand Hotel, Abids

Subhan Bakery

Hotel Shadab

Shah Ghouse

Paradise

Sarvi

Cafe 555

Peshawar

Mandaar

Nayaab Hotel

Cafe Bahar

While we’ve listed 12 such much-hyped spots, it’s undeniable that Hyderabad is a haven for Haleem aficionados, with many hidden gems waiting to be explored!