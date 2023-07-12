Australian Consulate-Bengaluru joins list of consulates in India

The newly opened Australian Consulate in Bengaluru has become the country’s fifth consulate in India. It will cover the states of Karnataka and Telangana.

Hilary McGeachy, a career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, serves as the Australian Consul-General in Bengaluru. She has previously served overseas in India and Germany. McGeachy will be supported by senior diplomats, including Hyung-Min Kim (Deputy Consul General), Brian Diamond, Andrew Collister, and Harriet White.

The address of the Australian consulate in Bengaluru is the Ritz Carlton, 99 Residency Road.

Meanwhile, another Australian Consulate in India located in Chennai, which used to cover Telangana State, will continue to be responsible for Australia’s interests in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

There are a total of five Australian consulates in India and they are located in the following cities:

1. New Delhi

2. Mumbai

3. Kolkata

4. Chennai

5. Bengaluru

KTR recommended Australia to open consulate in Hyderabad

In the past, Telangana’s Minister for IT and Industries, KT Rama Rao (KTR) at an Australian Consulate General event at the Taj Deccan recommended Australia to establish a consulate in Hyderabad.

During the event, KTR told Sarah Kirlew, Australia’s Consul General for South India, “I recommend setting up an Australian Consulate General in our city because the US Consulate General in Hyderabad issues the most number of visas in the entire world. The UK is not very far behind.”