Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 22nd June 2022 7:25 pm IST
Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles in Delhi
New Delhi: Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles inspects a guard of honour at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shakes hands with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles during a bilateral meeting at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
