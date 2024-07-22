Australian diplomat Lauren Stasinowsky participates in ceremonial washing of Kaaba

Makkah: Lauren Stasinowsky, first secretary of the Australian Embassy in Riyadh, participated in the annual ceremony to wash the Holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, July 21.

Taking to LinkedIn, Stasinowsky shared photos of herself with the Kaaba in the background and wrote, “I was humbled and honoured to participate in today’s washing of the Kaaba on behalf of Australia’s Muslim community.”

“Last year, my predecessor in the Australian Embassy in Riyadh became the first woman diplomat to participate, following Saudi Arabia’s abolition of guardianship requirement for women pilgrims. This year, I was joined by my colleagues representing the Maldives and the US. الحمدلله,” she added.

Australia’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Mark Donovan, expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for inviting Deputy Head of Mission Lauren Stasinowsky to the Washing of the Kaaba ceremony.

“Thanks to our hosts, Saudi Arabia, for inviting our acting Deputy Head of Mission Lauren Stasinowsky to participate in the Washing of the Kaaba ceremony. She was honoured to participate, and we’re honoured by this recognition of our vibrant Muslim Australian community,” Donovan wrote in a post on X.

On Sunday, deputy governor of Makkah region Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz led the washing ceremony of the Holy Kaaba on behalf of King Salman.

Prince Saud performed circumambulation of the Kaaba followed by a short prayer before washing it with a mixture of rosewater and the holy Zamzam water.