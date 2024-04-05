Australian Fatwa Council announces Eid-ul-Fitr date

The Australian Fatwa Council on Thursday announced the date of Eid-ul-Fitr in Australia, based on inquiries to local and global observatories.

The Grand Mufti of Australia and The Australian Fatwa Council determined the end of Ramzan and the start of Shawwal, marking Eid-ul-Fitr, using calculations.

The council declared that sunset would occur at 5:39 pm on April 9, and the new moon would set at 5:51 pm in Sydney, while in Perth, the new moon would set at 6:18 pm.

Based on these calculations, it was determined that the last day of Ramzan would be April 9, and Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated in Australia on April 10.

In a statement issued by the Australian Fatwa Council, it mentioned, “The Australian National Imams Council and the Australian Fatwa Council acknowledge, understand, and respect the Imams and scholars who may hold a different opinion and request all Muslims to respect the different opinions on this matter and work towards the unity of the Muslim community in preserving the common values and interests that they all have and share.”

Eid in India

In India, the date of Eid-ul-Fitr is not decided based on calculations but strictly on the sighting of the crescent moon.

On April 9, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon sighting committee, will convene its monthly meeting to determine the date of Eid ul Fitr.

If the crescent moon is sighted on April 9, Eid will be celebrated on April 10; otherwise, it will be on April 11.

However, the Australian Fatwa Council relies on calculations and declared Eid-ul-Fitr in Australia on April 10.