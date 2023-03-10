Australian PM Anthony Albanese in Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 10th March 2023 11:49 pm IST
Australian PM Anthony Albanese in Delhi
New Delhi: Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese inspects the Guard of Honour during his ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, March 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, in New Delhi, Friday, March 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese during the latter’s ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, March 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese inspects the Guard of Honour during his ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, March 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese after inspecting the Guard of Honour during his ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, March 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by delegates as Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese looks on during the latter’s ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, March 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese addresses the media as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on during his ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, March 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese during a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, March 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 10th March 2023 11:49 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button