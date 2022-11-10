Authorities ban usage of 9 Jamaat-e-Islami properties in J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar: Authorities in J&K’s Shopian district on Thursday banned the entry and usage of nine properties belonging to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) organisation following a communication from the state investigation agency (SIA).

District Magistrate (DM) Shopian has issued the order to ban the entry and usage of the Jamaat-e-Islami properties under section 7 of the unlawful activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Jamaat-e-Islami has already been declared as an unlawful organisation in J&K.

“The SIA through a communication has informed the DM that during investigation of case FIR 17/2019 of Batmaloo police station, now being investigated by SIA, nine properties have surfaced that are owned by and under the possession of banned Jamaat-e-Islami and are located in the jurisdiction of district Shopian and are to be notified in terms of section 8 of UA(P) Act.

“By virtue of notification issued by the central government coupled with notification issued by the J&K government and powers vested in him in terms of section 8 of UA(P) Act, the DM ordered restriction on these nine properties by any person(s), association(s) or legal entity other than investigating officers of SIA for the purpose of investigation and police officers having jurisdiction for the purpose of enforcing the usage related prohibition and restrictions,” officials said.

“The properties include Land measuring two Kanals and 15 Marla in village Batpora in the name of JeI through its Ameer-e-Zilla Abdul Hameed of Nadigam Shopian, 7 Marla in the same village in the name of Ameer-e-Zilla Shahzada Aurangzeb, 7 Marla 3 Sarsai, also in village Batpora in the name of Aurangzeb, 16 Marla in the same and in the name of same person, under-construction building over land 1 Kanal and 7 Marla in Batpora in the name of same person, 17 Marla through its Ameer-e-Zilla Mohammad Sultan of Nownagari Tral, 17 Marla in village Heepora Batagund in the name of Ameer-e-Zilla Shahzada Aurangzeb, 2 storey yet to be functional school building over land measuring 1 Kanal and 8 Marla in village Bongam in the name of Iqra Public School through Falah-i-Aam Trust, Shopian and four-storey building over land measuring 4 Marla and 2 Marla in village Kanipora/Batpora,” according to the notification by the DM.