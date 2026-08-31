Auto driver gets 20-year jail term for raping 16-year-old

According to the survivor, Mukarram took her to his home and repeatedly sexually assaulted her under the pretext of marriage.

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auto driver gets 20-year jail for raping minor
Auto driver gets 20-year jail for raping minor

Hyderabad: A Rangareddy fast-track judge on Monday, August 31, sentenced an auto-rickshaw driver to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, fined him Rs 10,000 and ordered him to compensate Rs 100,000 to the rape survivor.

Syed Mukarram, a resident of Balapur, Rangareddy, was arrested in 2023 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

On December 18, 2023, a woman lodged a complaint at the Pahadishareef police station, stating that her minor daughter had gone missing. The police launched an investigation and traced the victim, who said she was acquainted with the accused.

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According to the survivor, she contacted Mukarram, who then brought her to his home and repeatedly sexually assaulted her under the pretext of marriage.

Following an investigation, Mukarram was arrested under Sections 376(2)(n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage) of the then Indian Penal Code. He was also charged under relevant sections of the POCSO Act, 2012.

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