Automated rapid transit bus to be launched in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Autonomous (driverless) Rapid Transits (ART) bus will be launched on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi as part of expansions of the Smart Mobility project on Yas and Saadiyat Islands, local media reported.

Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi announced on Friday that three Autonomous Rapid Transits (ART) buses in Yas Island, an improved rapid transport system operating without mass transport train system or rails, will be part of the rollout.

In its first phase, ART will provide services to Yas Island’s main tourist attractions and commercial hubs.

Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Bayanat, said in a press release, “When we think of the future, we think of how Bayanat can empower and enhance the public transport system with intelligent, innovative solutions. Autonomous vehicle technology will transform mobility in Abu Dhabi into something more efficient and attractive to the public.”

ITC also announced the launch of the second phase of operations of the Smart Mobility project on the Yas and Saadiyat Islands.

The Smart Mobility project launched during the 2022 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Smart Mobility project is carried out in collaboration between the ITC and Bayanat, a G42 company specialising in AI-powered geospatial intelligence.

The smart mobility system on Yas Island and Saadiyat Island currently includes a fleet of 17 vehicles, including eight “TXAI” self-driving cars, the first fully automated self-driving taxis in the UAE, which were launched last November.