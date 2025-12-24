Avanade expands India operations, aims to double workforce by 2026

New Delhi: Avanade, a cloud and AI services provider across the Microsoft ecosystem, on Wednesday said it will double its India workforce by 2026 as part of its expansion plans in the country.

India is anticipated to become a key talent and service centre for the Asia Pacific, enabling closer proximity to clients and opening up fresh career opportunities for professionals across markets, the company said in a statement.

“Avanade…has announced the expansion of its operations in India, marking a significant milestone in the company’s Asia Pacific growth strategy. As part of the company’s growth plans, Avanade India aims to double its existing headcount within the first year, with continued investment in leadership development, talent reskilling, and capability building across AI, cloud, data, security, and business applications,” it said.

The expansion strengthens Avanade’s growing presence in the Asia-Pacific region and is part of a broader strategy to help organisations modernise quickly, securely, and with clear business outcomes.

The move came after Avanade acquired Total eBiz Solutions, giving it a local base in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. These cities will serve as the starting point for Avanade India, enabling the company to serve mid-market, enterprise, and public-sector clients.

“The scale of opportunity in India is immense. This expansion reflects Avanade’s commitment to partnering with Indian organisations to turn AI and cloud potential into production-scale solutions. By combining global Microsoft expertise with deep local insight, we aim to empower businesses to innovate responsibly, compete confidently, and achieve tangible, long-term impact,” said Bhavya Kapoor, President, Avanade Asia Pacific.