Avengers to King: 8 Biggest upcoming films before 2026 ends

Hyderabad: Superheroes are assembling, Godzilla is returning, and the battle for Arrakis is far from over. With just three months left in 2026, the global release calendar still has some of its biggest attractions waiting in the wings. From Hollywood franchises to Japanese monster cinema and Indian spectacles, movie lovers have plenty of reasons to keep their weekends free.

The December showdown between Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three is a major highlight, while Shah Rukh Khan’s King adds another heavyweight to the Christmas season. Before that, audiences can return to Panem, enter the world of Ramayana and watch Street Fighter bring its arcade battles to theatres.

Here are eight of the biggest upcoming films to watch out for before 2026 ends, in no particular order.

1. Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel is bringing its Avengers franchise back to the big screen with Avengers: Doomsday. With the multiverse at the centre of the action, the film promises another major crossover event for fans who have followed its interconnected superhero stories. It is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 18, 2026, making it a major contender for the holiday box office.

2. Dune: Part Three

Denis Villeneuve’s journey through the world of Dune reaches its concluding chapter with Dune: Part Three. Based on Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah, the film continues the saga that turned Arrakis into one of modern cinema’s most striking big-screen worlds. Its international rollout begins on December 16, followed by North America on December 18, 2026, putting it directly alongside Avengers: Doomsday.

3. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Panem is calling again, but this time the spotlight falls on a younger Haymitch Abernathy. The latest Hunger Games prequel explores his story long before Katniss Everdeen entered the arena. Francis Lawrence returns as director, with the film scheduled for November 20, 2026. For longtime fans, it offers a chance to revisit a familiar world through a character whose past carries plenty of emotional weight.

4. Godzilla Minus Zero

Japan’s most famous movie monster is preparing for another global outing. Following Godzilla Minus One, filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki returns as director, screenwriter and visual-effects lead for Godzilla Minus Zero. The film opens in Japan on November 3, followed by North America on November 6, 2026, making it one of the season’s major international franchise releases.

5. Ramayana: Part 1

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash lead Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic, with Sunny Deol also among the cast. The combination of its scale, familiar story and major stars gives Ramayana: Part 1 a place on the watchlist well beyond its home market. The film is scheduled to release in India on November 6, 2026, ahead of Diwali.

6. King

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for a Christmas-season outing with King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The action thriller’s ensemble includes Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan. With SRK recently reaffirming its December 24, 2026 release, the film adds a major Indian attraction to an already crowded holiday calendar.

7. Street Fighter

The arcade is coming to the big screen. Directed by Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter brings the popular gaming franchise back to live-action cinema, with its signature combat and familiar characters at the heart of the attraction. Scheduled for October 16, 2026, it offers gaming fans an early dose of big-screen action before the November and December rush.

8. Hexed

Disney adds an animated adventure to the lineup with Hexed, arriving on November 25, 2026. The film follows Billie, a teenager whose newly discovered magical powers lead her into a world of witches alongside her mother. With Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones leading the voice cast, it brings a family-friendly option to a season packed with action and franchise spectacles.

From Godzilla’s return to the Avengers-Dune clash, the final stretch of 2026 has plenty riding on it. Will an established franchise dominate the season, or could an unexpected favourite steal the spotlight?

Dates refer to the announced markets mentioned above. Local release schedules may vary.