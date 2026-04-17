Averted national disaster: CM Reddy on defeat of women’s quota, delimitation Bills

Hyderabad: The defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill to implement reservation for women in legislatures by 2029 and to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha on Friday, April 17, will be remembered as a “red-letter day,” Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said.

In a post on X, he thanked Chief Ministers MK Stalin, Hemant Soren and Mamata Banerjee, along with leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Sharad Pawar, among others, who united and stood steadfast under pressure to defeat what he described as “black bills.”

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“Today will be remembered forever as a red-letter day in Indian history, when under the leadership of Shri @RahulGandhi Ji, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Shri Mallikarjun @kharge Ji, united all democratic forces and opposition leaders in averting a national disaster,” Reddy said.

While 298 members voted in support of the Bill, 230 MPs voted against it. Out of 528 members who voted, the Bill required 352 votes to secure a two-thirds majority.