Aviation regulator DGCA issues show cause notice to Akasa Air for violations

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday issued a showcause notice to Akasa Air for “several regulatory breaches identified during a recent review”.

A spot audit and scrutiny revealed that practical training sessions conducted by the airline were completed and simulated without the mandated requisite regulatory approvals, the DGCA said in a release.

This has raised significant concerns regarding the adequacy of training standards and operational readiness, it added.

According to the watchdog, the show cause notice has been issued to the airline with respect to “several regulatory breaches identified during a recent review”.

The airline has been asked to give an explanation for the lapses within a period of seven days.

In the release, DGCA also emphasised that it will take all necessary action to enforce regulatory compliance.