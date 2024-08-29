Aviation regulator DGCA issues show cause notice to Akasa Air for violations

This has raised significant concerns regarding the adequacy of training standards and operational readiness, it added.

Published: 29th August 2024 10:31 pm IST
Akasa Air
New Delhi: Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday issued a showcause notice to Akasa Air for “several regulatory breaches identified during a recent review”.

A spot audit and scrutiny revealed that practical training sessions conducted by the airline were completed and simulated without the mandated requisite regulatory approvals, the DGCA said in a release.

According to the watchdog, the show cause notice has been issued to the airline with respect to “several regulatory breaches identified during a recent review”.

The airline has been asked to give an explanation for the lapses within a period of seven days.

In the release, DGCA also emphasised that it will take all necessary action to enforce regulatory compliance.

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th August 2024 10:31 pm IST

