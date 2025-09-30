Avika Gor ties the knot with Milind Chandwani on TV show

Hyderabad: Television actress Avika Gor, 28, best known for her role in Balika Vadhu, has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, social activist Milind Chandwani, 34. The wedding festivities, including haldi, mehendi, baraat, and pheras, all took place on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. The couple, who got engaged earlier this year, chose to share their special moments with fans on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

Milind made a memorable entry for the wedding. Instead of arriving in a car, he came dancing on a beautifully decorated scooter. Videos of his grand baraat and energetic dance have gone viral on social media.

Bride and Groom’s Look

Avika looked radiant in a deep red and gold lehenga paired with emerald jewelry. Milind complemented her in a peach and gold sherwani with a matching turban. The couple posed happily after completing the wedding rituals.

Guests and Celebrations

The event turned into a star-studded affair. Contestants and celebrities such as Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Isha Malviya, Abhinav Shukla, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debinna Bonnerjee, Sonali Bendre, Rakhi Sawant, and Farah Khan attended the celebrations. Host Munawar Faruqui and other popular TV personalities were also present.

Their Love Story

Avika and Milind first met in 2019 and began dating in 2020. Despite challenges, their bond grew stronger over the years. Milind proposed after five years together, and Avika accepted. Speaking about her journey, Avika shared, “I feel lucky and blessed to have found a partner who supports and understands me.”